The Diocese of Lafayette's Office of Catholic Schools extends its congratulations to the 2016-2017 Students of the Year. The students recently visited Immaculata Center where they met with Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel, who presented each of them with a special plaque to commemorate their achievement. Pictured with Bishop Deshotel from left to right are: Aubrey Lanclos, 5th grader at Sts. Leo-Seton School in Lafayette; Grant Suire, 8th grader at St. Michael School in Crowley, and Andrew Ferguson, senior at St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette.