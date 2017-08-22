2017 Germanfest in Roberts Cove to honor St. Leo School Alumni

St. Leo School Alumni Reunion World War I Remembrance

It's harvest time and that brings to mind the approaching 2017 Roberts Cove Germanfest, planned for Saturday and Sunday, October 7-8, on the St. Leo IV church grounds in Roberts Cove.Likewise, activities are picking up at the German Heritage Museum in Roberts Cove, with plans to showcase yet another part of our German traditions and activities. Two activities of special interest are in the making for the museum this year at Germanfest:Of course, we will also honor three original families who settled in Roberts Cove—the Arnold Joseph Janssen Family, the Joseph Hubert Knipping Family, and the John Ferdinand Starnrn, Sr. Family. Contact Dr. Philip Fabacher at the Germanfest Office at 337-334-8354 or email your information to the new Roberts Cove German Heritage Museum email address at info@rcghmuseum.com.Before Father Charles Zaunbrecher died in 1996, he and Josie B. Thevis arranged by year of birth students who attended the school in the earlier years with the help of baptismal records of St. Leo IV Church and also by contact with people who attended the school. According to our knowledge, out of over 325 students who attended the school, there are less than 50 students still living. Before more time passes, we would like an opportunity for those remaining students to meet and greet. All will have this opportunity on Germanfest Saturday at 1 :00 p.m. in the Museum.The museum is looking for artifacts or stories from you. Our dear Sister M. Crescentia, MHS offered many memorable opportunities for the students. For example: Plays and Poem Recitals at Christmas time upstairs in the old school. Do you remember poems you recited or plays you participated in, or other favorite memories of school?One hundred years ago this year, international world conditions and unrest landed us into World War I. This year we are honoring the memory of those "dough boys" who wereof our original German families. Known soldiers who served our country include Casper Berken, August Leonards, Henry Knipping, Joseph Knipping andFabacher. We are asking family members of these individuals or of others who served at this time to loan to the museum artifacts or other "memories". We welcome stories or recollections the family may have.Everyone is invited to visit the Museum during the Germanfest on October 7 and 8 and learnmore stories of triumph and determination. Remember: call or email your information to us.