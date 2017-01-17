2017 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mass and Award Celebration

The Diocese of Lafayette Office of Black Catholic Ministries wishes to express sincere thanks to all who participated in this year’s Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Mass and Award Celebration. A very special thanks to:
- Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel, Celebrant and Homilist
- Very Rev. Chester Arceneaux, Rector, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist and
- Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Staff
- Concelebrants
- Deacon Wynard Boutte, St. Anne, Youngsville and Deacon Michael Crain, St. Mary, Lafayette
- Deacon Joshua Leblanc, St. Leo IV, Roberts Cove;
- Deacon George B. Jourdan, Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist , Lafayette, Masters of Ceremonies
- Joseph Walker, Photographer
- African American Catholic Youth Congress Committee Members
- Mr. Francis Leblanc, Music and the 2016 African American Catholic Youth Congress Facilitators
- Altar Servers: Isabella Alicia Russo and Anthony Joseph Russo, St. Pius X, Lafayette
- Diocesan Staff: Office of Worship, Darlene Savoy, Faye Drobnic; Radio and TV, David Mergist
- All Participating Parishes and Recipients
Congratulations are also extended to all 2017 award recipients:
St. Mary Magdalen, Abbeville Marcello and Kelli Davis
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Abbeville Ralph Hutchinson
Audrey Reaux
St. Francis of Assisi, Breaux Bridge Janice Allen
Clarence and Marie Celestine
Clarisse Noel
Joseph and Prenella Robertson
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Broussard Voorhies Short
St. Joseph / St. Anthony, Broussard Laura M. Fontenette
George and Barbara Thomas
Our Lady of the Assumption, Carencro Lois Glaude
St. Rose of Lima, Cecilia Marilyn A. Babineaux
Nolan J. Babineaux
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Chataignier Beverly Miller
Our Mother of Mercy, Church Point Gene Malbrough
St. Theresa, Crowley Amanda Augustus
Our Lady of the Lake, Delcambre Cole Delcambre
Hannah Hebert
Logan LeBlanc
Alyssa Theriot
St. Martin de Porres, Delcambre Beatrice Broussard
Mildred Broussard
Ramona Jones
Ali Trahan
St. Benedict the Moor, Duson Anna Robertson Smith
St. Anthony of Padua, Eunice Deacon Gary M. Gaudin
St. Peter the Apostle, Four Corners Deante’ Gibson
Evelyn Jones
St. Jules, Franklin Daniel Ardeneaux
St. Anne Chapel, Frilot Cove Verna Guillory
St. Charles Borromeo, Grand Coteau Amy Lowery
Gwen Miller
Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Tiffany Capps
Immaculate Heart of Mary, Lafayette Earnest Johnson, Jr.
Our Lady Queen of Peace, Lafayette Mary Eunice Johnson
Aaron Lee
Deborah Narcisse
Keevy Narcisse, Sr.
St. Anthony, Lafayette Roxanne Chaisson-Pitre
Bernadette Jacquet
Glenn Lazard
Sally Senegal
St. Paul the Apostle/Good Hope, Lafayette Mayonna Landry
Marcella Perro
Ruby and Gobb Williams
Holy Family Catholic School, Lafayette Bernadette Derouen
Holy Family, Lawtell Gloria Auzenne
Sharon Gradney
Morris Lavergne, Jr.
Felicia Sam
Immaculate Conception, Lebeau Joseph James Martin
Mary Lou Moore
St. Catherine, Leonville Ida Rami
St. Leo the Great, Leonville Dean and Gene Lanclos
Our Lady of Victory, Loreauville Gwendolyn M. Dunn
Megan Elizabeth Zepherin
St. Ann, Mallet Theresa Rene Auzenne
Albertha Fontenot
Richard Gobert
Judy Johnson
St. Joseph, Maurice Betty McZeal
John David Thibeaux
St. Edward, New Iberia Michael and Carla Cormier, Sr.
Elston and Alberta Touriac, Sr.
St. Peter, New Iberia Dr. Burt Bujard
Holy Ghost, Opelousas Gailia B. Batiste
John Kerstan Major
St. Joseph/St. Louis, Parks Gregory J. Randle, II
St. Joseph, Patterson Yvonne B. Adams
Christopher J. Bailey
St. Joseph, Plaisance Raymond Paul Cassimere
John Floyd Villery
St. Mary, Port Barre Dorothy Sylvester
St. Jules Mission, Prairie Laurent Charles Lazard, Sr.
Our Mother of Mercy, Rayne Jimmie and Theresa Wilson
Notre Dame, St. Martinville Glenda Kately Sonnier
St. Martin de Porres, Scott Viola Bernard Mallet
John C. Senegal
Immaculate Conception, Verdunville Lorena Benjamin
Sacred Heart, Ville Platte Kelly Trahan
St. Joseph, Ville Platte Garland Deville
St. Anne, Youngsville Joan Broussard
Dr. Aline Garrett
Tony and Marcie Marty
Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary John Dolan Bernard
Little Theresa Court 11 Gilfred Joseph Chaisson
Office of Black Catholic Ministries John Reedom
1-13-17 MLK Full Mass and Awards Ceremony from Catholic Diocese of Lafayette LA on Vimeo.