63 seminarians receive Ministry of Acolyte

On February 26, His Excellency the Most Reverend David Kagan, Bishop of Bismarck, North Dakota, conferred the Ministry of Acolyte, in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, Pontifical North American College, 00120 Vatican City State to the following students:



1. Martin Alejandro Amaro Rodriguez of the Diocese of Little Rock

2. Scott Wilber Athey of the Diocese of St. Cloud

3. Richard Leo Aubol of the Diocese of St. Cloud

4. Andrew Anthony Auer of the Archdiocese of St. Louis

5. William Gonzalo Banowsky of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

6. Brad Thomas Berhorst of the Diocese of Jefferson City

7. Rhodes Winslow Bolster of the Diocese of Nashville

8. Joseph Austin Boustany of the Diocese of Lafayette

9. Christopher John Boyle of the Archdiocese of Boston

10. Zachary David Brown of the Diocese of Toledo

11. Stephen Joseph Buting of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee

12. John Rocco Calabro, Jr. of the Diocese of Paterson

13. Michael Eugene Caraway of the Diocese of Lake Charles

14. Michael John Carlson of the Diocese of Charlotte

15. Kevin Joel Chalifoux of the Diocese of Burlington

16. Stephen Theodore Cieslak of the Archdiocese of Portland in Oregon

17. Jeffrey Michael Craig of the Diocese of Pittsburgh

18. Gregory Roger Crane of the Diocese of Bismarck

19. Joseph Ryan Cwik of the Archdiocese of Washington

20. Avery Edward Daniel of the Archdiocese of Atlanta

21. Ralph Frank D'Elia, III of the Diocese of St. Petersburg

22. James Peter Downey of the Diocese of Des Moines

23. Matthew Joseph Faucett of the Diocese of Green Bay

24. John Edward Gancarz of the Archdiocese of Hartford

25. Nicholas Vincent Ginnetti of the Diocese of Steubenville

26. Justin Alan Gough of the Archdiocese of Baltimore

27. Brandon Alvin Guenther of the Diocese of La Crosse

28. Edouard Bertrand Guilloux of the Diocese of Arlington

29. John Marsdon Hesla of the Archdiocese of Portland in Oregon

30. Shane Robert Hewson of the Diocese of Tulsa

31. Ethan Joseph Hokamp of the Diocese of La Crosse

32. Christian Paul Huebner of the Archdiocese of Washington

33. John Doo-Won Jang of the Archdiocese of Sydney

34. Tyler Young Johnson of the Archdiocese of Seattle

35. Thomas Jerome Krug, II of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

36. Chan Lee of the Archdiocese of Newark

37. Clayton Bernard Ludwig of the Diocese of St. Augustine

38. Lourenco Amorim Machado of the Diocese of Stockton

39. James Malloy Morrison of the Archdiocese of Washington

40. Ryan Austin Muldoon of the Archdiocese of New York

41. Blake Michael Novosad of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

42. Christopher William Nyce of the Diocese of Arlington

43. Benjamin Johnston Petty of the Archdiocese of Washington

44. Robert Anthony Phillips of the Diocese of Savannah

45. Alfredo Raul Porras of the Diocese of Worcester

46. Benjamin John Rahimi of the Archdiocese of Chicago

47. Bernardo Andres Rios Sanjines of the Diocese of Springfield

48. Zack Anthony Rodriguez of the Diocese of Austin

49. Mitchel Edward Roman of the Diocese of Gaylord

50. Nathan Justin Rueb of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph

51. Thomas Joseph Scherer of the Archdiocese of Denver

52. Stephen Robert Schumacher of the Archdiocese of St. Louis

53. Andrew Scott Schwenka of the Diocese of Lincoln

54. Nicholas John Sentovich of the Diocese of Rockford

55. Joseph René Sigur of the Diocese of Beaumont

56. Christopher Brien Smith of the Diocese of Austin

57. Spenser Michael St. Louis of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend

58. Austin James Steffen of the Diocese of Madison

59. Thomas Joseph Stuart of the Diocese of Santa Rosa in California

60. Alexander Thomas Turpin, Jr. of the Diocese of Rockville Centre

61. David Michael Wheeler of the Diocese of Lexington

62. Luke Joseph Wilgenbusch of the Diocese of Nashville

63. Brandon Jacob Wolf of the Diocese of Bismarck



His Excellency Bishop Kagan, an alumnus of the College was the celebrant of the Mass, celebrated in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception of the North American College. During his homily at the Mass,

celebrated on the Eighth Sunday of Ordinary Time, Bishop Kagan reminded the second year seminarians that their new responsibility of serving at the altar, their second-to-last step before being ordained priests, is one to be taken on with a spirit of humility. “Remember that your service is never to be about you…..for the people of God whom you will serve look to you to model fidelity, devotion and humble joy in your service to Almighty God, and what a privilege you have in this vocation.”



The seminarians, currently in their second year of formation for the priesthood would have two additional

years of theological studies and spiritual formation before being ordained to the priesthood in their home

dioceses.



As part of the rite, the Bishop placed the paten, which contains the hosts for the celebration of Mass, in the hands of each candidate and said, “Take this vessel with bread for the celebration of the Eucharist. Make your life worthy of your service at the table of the Lord and of his Church.”



The Pontifical North American College serves as the American seminary in Rome. Founded in 1859 by

Blessed Pius IX, the college has formed over 5000 priests near the heart of the Church for service in dioceses around the United States, Canada, and Australia. The College strengthens the bonds between Rome and local Churches worldwide, and it allows its students to study the Church’s rich religious and cultural heritage at close range.