63 seminarians receive Ministry of Acolyte

March 1, 2017
On February 26, His Excellency the Most Reverend David Kagan, Bishop of Bismarck, North Dakota, conferred the Ministry of Acolyte, in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, Pontifical North American College, 00120 Vatican City State to the following students:
1. Martin Alejandro Amaro Rodriguez of the Diocese of Little Rock
2. Scott Wilber Athey of the Diocese of St. Cloud
3. Richard Leo Aubol of the Diocese of St. Cloud
4. Andrew Anthony Auer of the Archdiocese of St. Louis
5. William Gonzalo Banowsky of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City
6. Brad Thomas Berhorst of the Diocese of Jefferson City
7. Rhodes Winslow Bolster of the Diocese of Nashville
8. Joseph Austin Boustany of the Diocese of Lafayette
9. Christopher John Boyle of the Archdiocese of Boston
10. Zachary David Brown of the Diocese of Toledo
11. Stephen Joseph Buting of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee
12. John Rocco Calabro, Jr. of the Diocese of Paterson
13. Michael Eugene Caraway of the Diocese of Lake Charles
14. Michael John Carlson of the Diocese of Charlotte
15. Kevin Joel Chalifoux of the Diocese of Burlington
16. Stephen Theodore Cieslak of the Archdiocese of Portland in Oregon
17. Jeffrey Michael Craig of the Diocese of Pittsburgh
18. Gregory Roger Crane of the Diocese of Bismarck
19. Joseph Ryan Cwik of the Archdiocese of Washington
20. Avery Edward Daniel of the Archdiocese of Atlanta
21. Ralph Frank D'Elia, III of the Diocese of St. Petersburg
22. James Peter Downey of the Diocese of Des Moines
23. Matthew Joseph Faucett of the Diocese of Green Bay
24. John Edward Gancarz of the Archdiocese of Hartford
25. Nicholas Vincent Ginnetti of the Diocese of Steubenville
26. Justin Alan Gough of the Archdiocese of Baltimore
27. Brandon Alvin Guenther of the Diocese of La Crosse
28. Edouard Bertrand Guilloux of the Diocese of Arlington
29. John Marsdon Hesla of the Archdiocese of Portland in Oregon
30. Shane Robert Hewson of the Diocese of Tulsa
31. Ethan Joseph Hokamp of the Diocese of La Crosse
32. Christian Paul Huebner of the Archdiocese of Washington
33. John Doo-Won Jang of the Archdiocese of Sydney
34. Tyler Young Johnson of the Archdiocese of Seattle
35. Thomas Jerome Krug, II of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City
36. Chan Lee of the Archdiocese of Newark
37. Clayton Bernard Ludwig of the Diocese of St. Augustine
38. Lourenco Amorim Machado of the Diocese of Stockton
39. James Malloy Morrison of the Archdiocese of Washington
40. Ryan Austin Muldoon of the Archdiocese of New York
41. Blake Michael Novosad of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
42. Christopher William Nyce of the Diocese of Arlington
43. Benjamin Johnston Petty of the Archdiocese of Washington
44. Robert Anthony Phillips of the Diocese of Savannah
45. Alfredo Raul Porras of the Diocese of Worcester
46. Benjamin John Rahimi of the Archdiocese of Chicago
47. Bernardo Andres Rios Sanjines of the Diocese of Springfield
48. Zack Anthony Rodriguez of the Diocese of Austin
49. Mitchel Edward Roman of the Diocese of Gaylord
50. Nathan Justin Rueb of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph
51. Thomas Joseph Scherer of the Archdiocese of Denver
52. Stephen Robert Schumacher of the Archdiocese of St. Louis
53. Andrew Scott Schwenka of the Diocese of Lincoln
54. Nicholas John Sentovich of the Diocese of Rockford
55. Joseph René Sigur of the Diocese of Beaumont
56. Christopher Brien Smith of the Diocese of Austin
57. Spenser Michael St. Louis of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend
58. Austin James Steffen of the Diocese of Madison
59. Thomas Joseph Stuart of the Diocese of Santa Rosa in California
60. Alexander Thomas Turpin, Jr. of the Diocese of Rockville Centre
61. David Michael Wheeler of the Diocese of Lexington
62. Luke Joseph Wilgenbusch of the Diocese of Nashville
63. Brandon Jacob Wolf of the Diocese of Bismarck
His Excellency Bishop Kagan, an alumnus of the College was the celebrant of the Mass, celebrated in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception of the North American College. During his homily at the Mass,
celebrated on the Eighth Sunday of Ordinary Time, Bishop Kagan reminded the second year seminarians that their new responsibility of serving at the altar, their second-to-last step before being ordained priests, is one to be taken on with a spirit of humility. “Remember that your service is never to be about you…..for the people of God whom you will serve look to you to model fidelity, devotion and humble joy in your service to Almighty God, and what a privilege you have in this vocation.”
The seminarians, currently in their second year of formation for the priesthood would have two additional
years of theological studies and spiritual formation before being ordained to the priesthood in their home
dioceses.
As part of the rite, the Bishop placed the paten, which contains the hosts for the celebration of Mass, in the hands of each candidate and said, “Take this vessel with bread for the celebration of the Eucharist. Make your life worthy of your service at the table of the Lord and of his Church.”
The Pontifical North American College serves as the American seminary in Rome. Founded in 1859 by
Blessed Pius IX, the college has formed over 5000 priests near the heart of the Church for service in dioceses around the United States, Canada, and Australia. The College strengthens the bonds between Rome and local Churches worldwide, and it allows its students to study the Church’s rich religious and cultural heritage at close range.