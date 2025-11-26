A Blessed Breath in our Journey

We are all pilgrims, walking homeward to the Father, some of us carrying heavy burdens and many of us unsure of the next step. As you gather around tables this Thanksgiving, amidst the joyful chaos, the savory aromas, and perhaps a few spilled drinks, I know you’ll pause, as I do, for a moment of deep, heartfelt recognition. This day is not just about the feast; it's a blessed breath in our long journey. When we look across our tables - at the faces we love, the simple abundance we share, the quiet grace that allows us to connect - we see the undeniable signposts of God's Divine Providence. It is the grace of the Eucharist that sustains us on our spiritual road, and it is the everyday grace of community that grounds us here in the Diocese of Lafayette. May we offer true, profound thanks, not just for what we have, but for the unwavering hand of the Lord guiding our every step.
With a thankful heart, I wish you and your loved ones a blessed and joyful Thanksgiving.