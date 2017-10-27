Academy student, Malley Gautreaux, named National Merit Commended student

Grand Coteau, La., (October 2017) – Academy Senior, Malley Geautreaux, has been named a Commended Student in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).



“The young men and women being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”





About Schools of the Sacred Heart

Schools of the Sacred Heart at Grand Coteau is comprised of the Academy of the Sacred Heart and Berchmans Academy of the Sacred Heart. The Academy of the Sacred Heart, founded in 1821, is an independent Catholic school enrolling girls in Pre-Kindergarten 3 through grade twelve. Berchmans Academy of the Sacred Heart, founded in 2006, is an independent Catholic school enrolling boys in Pre-Kindergarten 3 through grade twelve.



Located on a historic 250-acre campus, Schools of the Sacred Heart offers students the experience of an innovative and challenging curriculum within a supportive learning environment that emphasizes the positive process of individual growth through single-gender education designed for girls and for boys.



Enriched by a 200 year tradition of teaching, within national and international networks of Sacred Heart Schools, Schools of the Sacred Heart at Grand Coteau prepares students to become faith-filled, confident, and effective leaders. The essence of a Sacred Heart school is its deep concern for each individual’s total development – spiritual, intellectual, emotional, social, and physical.

