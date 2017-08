Due to the threat of severe weather forecasted for our area the African American Catholic Youth Congress (AACYC) Orientation scheduled for Sunday, August 27 th at Immaculata Center, Lafayette has been postponed until Sunday, September 10, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please be assured of our prayers for your safety and well-being as we look forward to seeing you on September 10 th. God Bless!