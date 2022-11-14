After Care Workers (Part-time), St. Pius Elementary

St. Pius Elementary in Lafayette, LA is now accepting applications for the position of After Care Workers (Part-time). Interested applicants may complete the St. Pius Elementary School Non-Certified Personnel Application found at https://tinyurl.com/SPESnoncertifiedemp and submit to Kellie DesOrmeaux, Principal, via email at kellie_desormeaux@stpiuselementary.org. Questions about this position may be addressed to Mrs. Leslee Saltzman, Aftercare Manager, at leslee_saltzman@stpiuselementary.org or by calling 337-237-3139.