An Unexpected Role in God’s Redemptive Plan

The Passion of Jesus is one of the most pivotal moments in Christianity. With Holy Week upon us, the Triduum looming, this story of betrayal, suffering and sacrifice is currently at the center of my faith focus – and likely yours, too.
I’ve found myself thinking a lot on three particular characters within this narrative. The figures of Judas Iscariot, Simon of Cyrene, and Pontius Pilate may seem vastly different on the surface, but they all play crucial roles in the unfolding drama of the Passion. Judas’s betrayal, Simon’s unexpected aid, and Pilate’s reluctant judgment – each character, in their own way, reflects the broader themes of suffering, redemption, and the fulfillment of God’s will.
As someone who loves Jesus and has the benefit of nearly two thousand years’ separation from those events, I solidly place myself in the “disciple of Jesus” camp who would have been among the crying and distraught along His path to Golgotha. But … if I’m honest, can I see a reflection of Judas and Simon and even Pilate within myself? When I turn away from Jesus, choosing worldly distractions over Him; when I begrudgingly submit to carrying some cross; when I put faith in secular power rather that standing up for divine truth.
The Passion is a profound revelation of the depth of God’s love and the lengths to which He went to redeem humanity. Reflecting on the roles of Judas, Simon, and Pilate, I’m reminded that God’s purposes are often worked out through flawed and imperfect human beings. In the end, the Passion story is a testament to God's authority and His ability to bring about salvation, even through the actions of those who do not fully understand the significance of their involvement.
In the journey of faith, we too may find ourselves playing unexpected roles in God's redemptive plan, called to carry crosses, confront moral dilemmas, or grapple with our own failings. But, just as with these central figures, God's grace can transform even the darkest moments into part of His greater story of love and salvation.