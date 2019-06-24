Assistant Principal/ Curriculum - Holy Family Catholic School, Lafayette

Holy Family Catholic School is seeking an innovative and qualified Assistant Principal/ Curriculum to join our faculty. The applicant should be a motivated and self-directed individual who is inspired to instill the morals, ethics, and values according to the Catholic faith while enhancing academic excellence and encouraging social development. Please submit your resume and cover letter before July 12, 2019, by email to Rogers Griffin, Principal - rgriffin@holyfamilycs.com or mail to Holy Family Catholic School, Attn: Rogers Griffin, 200 St. John Street, Lafayette, LA 70501. For more information, please call Rogers Griffin at 337-296-7718 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Monday - Friday.