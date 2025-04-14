Assistant Principal, Holy Family Catholic School

Holy Family Catholic School in Lafayette, LA is now accepting applications for the position of Assistant Principal for the 2025-2026 school year. Qualifications include: Valid Louisiana teaching certificate, Minimum of 5 years of experience in classroom teaching and/or an educational leadership role, Strong knowledge of curriculum development and best educational practices. Interested applicants are asked to submit an application and resume to Loretta Williams-Durand at lwilliams@holyfamilycs.com