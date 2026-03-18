Assistant Principal, Teurlings Catholic High School

Teurlings Catholic High School is now accepting applications for the position of Assistant Principal for the 2026-2027 school year. The candidate must possess the following qualifications: Master's Degree in Administration/Supervision, Educational Leadership or Secondary Teaching; 5 or more years teaching and/or administrative experience in a secondary school setting; Excellent managerial and communication skills; and a committed and visible witness to the Catholic faith, supporting the mission and spiritual life of the school. Interested applicants are asked to submit a resume to lschomaker@tchs.net. Deadline to apply is Friday, March 27, 2026