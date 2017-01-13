At Red Mass, legal profession reminded to uphold truth

by Kathleen Toups

The centuries old tradition of the Red Mass is to guide the legal profession in the pursuit of truth, Bishop Douglas Deshotel emphasized in his homily at the annual Red Mass. He was principal concelebrant of the liturgy in the Cathedral of St.John the Evangelist.



Concelebrants included Bishop Emeritus Michael Jarrell; Msgr. Robie Robichaux, judicial vicar; Msgr. W. Curtis Mallet, Vicar General; Very Rev. Chester Arceneaux, rector of the Cathedral; Msgr. Keith DeRouen; and Fathers Louis Richard, Ken Broussard, Paul Broussard, Patrick Broussard. An honor guard was provided by Knights and Ladies of the Holy Sepulchre and Knights of Malta. A large delegation of judges, lawyers and paralegals was also in attendance.



"You who serve the legal profession are charged with the task of seeking the truth," Bishop Douglas reminded them. "That's why lawyers ask a lot of questions, seeking through the complexity of human words and actions to arrive at the truth.



"Lawyers asked Jesus questions all the time in the Gospels,” he continued. “They asked Jesus what was the most important law, and He gave them the parable of the good Samaritan. Something is true if it corresponds to reality. Laws, decisions, choices, and judgments must be grounded in what is true, not what is ideologically fashionable or expedient. Jesus declared, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. Any seach for ruth must include God, the ultimate source of truth.’ The ultimate and complete revelation of God is Jesus Christ.



"Good law shows society and the human person the path of virtue. Bad law fails to take into account the complete truth about the human person and even attempts to change what has been revealed," Bishop Deshotel pointed out. He recalled that when St. John Paul II visited this country, he warned about God being removed from the public square and discourse the system fails, freedoms are lost. It was a prophetic statement.



In conclusion, the bishop stressed the vocation of the legal profession is to serve society and the human person, redress wrongs, protect the sanctity of human life at all stages, guarantee religious freedom, support the rights of families, husbands and wives in marriage, and guard against any ideological assaults that deny basic truths about the human person.



"Today we pray for all of you" Bishop Deshotel said. "May God give you the grace to respond to the guidance of the Holy Spirit, to use your skill and knowledge of the law to serve the oppressed and those who cannot help themselves. May you be rewarded with a sense of fulfillment as you do the work of God's justice."