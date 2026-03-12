Athletic Director/Head Football Coach, St. Edmund Catholic School

St. Edmund Catholic School is now accepting applications for the position of Athletic Director/Head Football Coach for 2026-2027 school year. The primary responsibility of the athletic director/coach is to help each participating student and coach to achieve a high level of skill, an appreciation for the values of discipline and sportsmanship, and a deepening of their Catholic faith. The director will teach physical education classes so needs to have both content and instructional expertise. Resumes and cover letters should be emailed to Mitch Fontenot at principal@stedmund.com. Applications will be accepted from March 12, 2026, through March 30, 2026