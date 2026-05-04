Athletics Secretary, Catholic High School

Catholic High School in New Iberia is now accepting applications for the position of full-time Athletics Secretary for the 2026-2027 school year. This position requires many hours online, therefore, a knowledge in google suite, and proficiency in various online platforms is necessary. A full job description is available upon request. Interested candidates can visit our website at https://www.chspanthers.com/explore/employment for more information on the application process. Please submit all necessary documentation to kyle.bourque@chspanthers.com. Application Deadline: May 15, 2026