Bayou Teche Right to Life Organization recognizes KC Council #1208

The Bayou Teche Right to Life Organization recently presented the New Iberia Council #1208 with a special award recognizing their assistance in promoting the protection and sanctity of all life. Pictured is Regina Viator, chairman of the Bayou Teche Right to Life Organization, as she presents the award to John Manes, Grand Knight of Council 1208.



The Knights of the 1208 Chapter have graciously supplied banners and materials which have been placed at several locations in New Iberia, Delcambre, and Loreauville. These banners represent, depict, and promote the protection and sanctity of all life.



A special thanks to Knight, Mr. Theriot, for donating his time and ability in assisting with the banners installation and setup.

