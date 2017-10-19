Bendel Gardens Rosary Group celebrates 60 years

Last month, in conjunction with World Prayer Day on September 14, the Bendel Gardens Rosary Group in Lafayette celebrated its 60anniversary. The group originated in September 1957 when several ladies in the Bendel Gardens subdivision began meeting in one another’s homes every Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. to pray the rosary, and the tradition has been ongoing ever since.This year on their 60anniversary, the group met at the home of Bea Domingue; after praying the rosary, they adjourned to a local restaurant for lunch before returning to the Domingue home for cake and coffee. Members in attendance included Sylvia Townsdind, Jerry Ramsey, Sadie Scatola, Judy Grand, Lilly Billeaud, Velma Kallam, Bea Domingue, and Marion Berry.