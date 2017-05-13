Bishop Deshotel announces appointments and changes

Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel has released the following appointments and changes for the Diocese of Lafayette.



Effective July 3, 2017:



Reverend Travis Abadie appointed as Pastor of Saint Francis Regis Parish and Saint Catherine Parish, both in Arnaudville for a period of six (6) years.



Reverend Paul Bienvenu appointed Pastor of Saint Alphonsus Parish in Maurice for a period of six (6) years.



Reverend Kennan Brown appointed as Pastor of Saint Augustine Parish in Basile for a period of six (6) years.



Reverend Michael DeBlanc, III, appointed Pastor of Saint Anthony Parish in Krotz Springs for a period of six (6) years.



Reverend David Brian Hebert appointed Pastor of Saint Elizabeth Seton Parish in Lafayette for a period of six (6) years.



Reverend Matthew Higginbotham appointed Pastor of Holy Trinity Parish and Immaculate Conception Parish, both in Washington for a period of six (6) years.



Reverend William Massie appointed Pastor of Saint Ann Parish in Mamou along with its mission of Holy Spirit Chapel in Vidrine for a period of six (6) years.



Reverend Jason Vidrine appointed as Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Crowley for a period of six (6) years.



Reverend Mikel Anthony Polson appointed to the position of Chancellor of Notre Dame High School for a period of three (3) years.