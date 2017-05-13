Bishop Deshotel announces appointments and changes

Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel has released the following appointments and changes for the Diocese of Lafayette.
Reverend Travis Abadie appointed as Pastor of Saint Francis Regis Parish and Saint Catherine Parish, both in Arnaudville for a period of six (6) years.
Reverend Paul Bienvenu appointed Pastor of Saint Alphonsus Parish in Maurice for a period of six (6) years.
Reverend Kennan Brown appointed as Pastor of Saint Augustine Parish in Basile for a period of six (6) years.
Reverend Michael DeBlanc, III, appointed Pastor of Saint Anthony Parish in Krotz Springs for a period of six (6) years.
Reverend David Brian Hebert appointed Pastor of Saint Elizabeth Seton Parish in Lafayette for a period of six (6) years.
Reverend Matthew Higginbotham appointed Pastor of Holy Trinity Parish and Immaculate Conception Parish, both in Washington for a period of six (6) years.
Reverend William Massie appointed Pastor of Saint Ann Parish in Mamou along with its mission of Holy Spirit Chapel in Vidrine for a period of six (6) years.
Reverend Jason Vidrine appointed as Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Crowley for a period of six (6) years.
Reverend Mikel Anthony Polson appointed to the position of Chancellor of Notre Dame High School for a period of three (3) years.