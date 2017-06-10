Bishop Deshotel announces appointments & changes

Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel has announced the following appointments and changes for the Diocese of Lafayette:



Effective on July 3, 2017 :



Reverend François Sainte Marie appointed as Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Iberia. In addition, he will be responsible for religious formation of the Hispanic community and assist with the Spanish Mass at Saint Thérèse Parish in Abbeville and serve as a consultant to the Hispanic Office of the Diocese. This appointment is for a period of three (3) years.





Upon the recommendation of the Religious Superior, Reverend Ronald Mercier, SJ:



Effective June 13, 2017:



Reverend Edward P. Buvens, SJ, assigned to the Saint Alphonsus Rodriguez Pavilion in Grand Coteau and will be available for limited ministry.