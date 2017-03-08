Bishop Deshotel announces new Director of Communications for the diocese

by Diocese of Lafayette

Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel is pleased to announce that Blue Rolfes has been appointed as the new Director of Communications for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette. Blue will be responsible for managing and directing communication on behalf of the Bishop and the Diocese. She will supervise our communication staff, working in all media areas—social, digital, print, radio, video and television. She also joins the Bishop’s Senior Staff with the role of continually updating and implementing our communication and evangelization strategies in order to spread the Good News of the Catholic Faith. Blue will serve as the key spokesperson and media contact for the Diocese.



The Diocese of Lafayette was established on January 11, 1918 and currently serves 8 Civil Parishes, 320,000 Catholics, 121 Church Parishes, and 38 schools. In service to the Diocese are 190 Priests, 112 Deacons, 47 seminarians, and approximately 2000 lay employees.



In announcing this appointment, Bishop Deshotel said, “I am deeply gratified that Blue has accepted this new call to lend her incredible talents and extensive experience to the Mission of our Diocese. Blue is an answer to prayers as we are on the cusp of celebrating 100 years as a Diocese. We thank the Good Lord for all we have accomplished but most importantly, we seek to grow our fervor for spreading the joy of Jesus Christ.”



Blue Rolfes is a household name in Acadiana because of her long time employment with KLFY-TV 10. She was born and raised in Lake Charles, graduated from Lake Charles High School, and attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana for two years before transferring to Loyola University in New Orleans. While in college, Blue served as a congressional intern in Washington, DC and interned at WDSU-TV in New Orleans. After receiving her Bachelors in Communications from Loyola, she remained at WDSU as an associate producer.



In 1978, Blue moved to Lafayette and was employed by the Diocese of Lafayette Department of Communications. A year later, in February 1979, Blue began working for KLFY-TV as a General Assignments Reporter, then as Legislative Reporter and later as City Editor.



While reporting, Blue began producing and anchoring “Meet Your Neighbor” news segments, and soon after became producer of the 5, 6 and10 p.m. newscasts, and also became the co-anchor for “Eyewitness News” at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.



Blue has served Acadiana in various capacities, most notably as past president and campaign chair of United Way of Acadiana, which honored her with the “Cornerstone Award” for distinguished service. Past volunteer activities include Executive Committee of the Junior League of Lafayette, the Lafayette Natural History Museum Association Board, and Faith House. Blue currently dedicates her time to Acadiana as a member of the Lafayette Education Foundation board, and also serves on the board of Friends of the Zoo of Acadiana and the SLEMCO Foundation. She has been named Lafayette’s Outstanding Young Woman by the Lafayette Jaycees, and has received the Albert Schweitzer Humanitarian Award from the Louisiana Veterinary Medical Association. She has been voted “Best TV News Anchor” in the annual Times of Acadiana and Lifestyles Lafayette polls. Blue has been honored with the “Distinguished Service” and “Lifetime Achievement” awards by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. In addition, Blue has received Associated Press awards for news and feature reporting, and is also a graduate of Leadership Lafayette III.



Blue resides in Lafayette and is married to Dee Stanley, Vice President and General Manager of Sides & Associates. She is the mother of three children, Louis, John and Katherine, and the proud grandmother of Caroline Elizabeth Rolfes and Molly Katherine Rolfes. Blue and Dee are parishioners at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Lafayette where she also serves as a Lector.



Blue piqued the interest of Acadiana when she said that she would be taking a position with a local non-profit. Now that the news is public, Blue notes, "I am honored and humbled to be joining the Diocese of Lafayette Communications Office. It's an exciting time as we prepare to celebrate our Diocesan Centennial and I look forward to helping spread the good news about all the wonderful things happening in our Catholic communities throughout the Diocese."



We welcome Blue to the Bishop’s administrative team and look forward to benefiting from her remarkable gifts and passion for our Catholic faith.