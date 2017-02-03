Bishop Deshotel: health care workers walk with Christ

by Kathleen Toups

Health care workers, doctors, nurses, and others walk with Christ, Bishop Douglas Deshotel said at the White Mass he concelebrated in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. The occasion was the feast of St. Blaise, a fourth century bishop and martyr, invoked for healing the sick.



"It's a very special vocation you have," Bishop Deshotel said. "In the medical profession you walk with those who carry the cross of infirmity. Doctors, nurse, other health care professionals can bring the light of life into the suffering borne by their patients, and with their patients follow the Savior going through the stages of life."



In attendance at this noontime Mass was a large gathering of health care professionals. Bishop Deshotel emphasized in his homily, health care workers should always "make the connection of your vocation to those you serve."

