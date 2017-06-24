Bishop Deshotel releases appointments and changes

Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel has announced the following appointments and changes for the Diocese of Lafayette:



Effective July 3, 2017:



Reverend Mitchell Guidry appointed to the Office of Temporary Administrator for Saint Joseph Church in Plaisance, along with its mission of St. Ann in Frilot Cove, in addition to his pastorate of Our Lady Queen of All Saints in Ville Platte.



Reverend Wilbur Joseph “Sonny” Brown appointed to residence at St. Joseph Church in Plaisance and as sacramental minister of St. Ann Chapel in Frilot Cove.



Reverend O. Joseph Breaux will retire from active ministry.



Effective Immediately :



Change of Address:

Reverend Brad D. Guillory, Ch, Capt, USAF

27th SOW Chapel, Building 58

104 West Albright Avenue

Cannon AFB NM 88103





Upon the recommendation of the Religious Superior, Reverend Paul Kahan, SVD:



Effective July 1, 2017:

Reverend Arulsamy Gnanavoli, SVD, will depart the Diocese of Lafayette for an assignment elsewhere.

