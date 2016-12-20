Bishop Deshotel's Christmas Message

“Behold, I bring you news of great joy, unto you is born a Savior who is Christ, the Lord.”



The joyful announcement of the angel to the shepherds keeping watch over their flocks calls us to ponder the glorious mystery we celebrate on Christmas Day. In the fullness of time, God entered our world and became one of us in the person of Jesus Christ. God shared in our human nature that we might share in His life forever.



The gifts that we give each other and meals we share together are all expressions of love for others in imitation of the Supreme love of God for us. The darkness of sin, death, suffering, hatred, and slavery is shattered by the bright light of God entering our world. This is the greatest joy of Christmas, that God loved us enough to become like us, share in our humanity and know us most intimately.



Along with all my brother priests, lay ministers and religious, I, Bishop Doug Deshotel wish all in Acadiana a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.



