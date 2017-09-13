Blessing and Dedication of new St. Pius X Church scheduled for October 5

The construction of St. Pius X Catholic Church Church’s new site is nearly complete and plans are underway to dedicate and bless the new Church on October 5, 2017. The dedication ceremony, presided by Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel, commemorates St. Pius X’s new Church less than a year from the Parish’s 50th Anniversary, June 15, 1968.Originally formed as a mission-church of Our Lady of Fatima in the 1950’s, Father Joseph Brennan, then the Associate Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima, would celebrate Mass once a week to the Fatima parishioners who lived on the Southside of the Vermillion Bayou. Parishioners would gather in an old warehouse off Verot School Road owned by Isom Fontenot, the then owner of the Hallmark Gift Shop in Northgate Mall. Offertory collections collected at that time were used to purchase folding chairs that the men of the Parish would set up and tear down in preparation for the one and only Mass held there on Sundays. To resolve the blistering heat in the hot barn-like warehouse, a parishioner, Ray Cornay, built a huge ceiling fan from a repurposed airplane propeller.Within 5 years, the membership started to grow and talk began about building a parochial school that could also be used for Masses on Sundays. Shortly after receiving approval from Bishop Jules Jeanmard, St. Pius X purchased the 10 acre lot owned by Dr. Louis Leonpacher for $20,000 to be paid off in 20 years with no interest. At the time of the sale, the property included 150 feet of frontage road at the corner of Lippi Boulevard and Kaliste Saloom Road. The westerly part of the property, still owned by the Leonpachers, did not become part of St. Pius X property until Dr. Leonpacher passed away and it was discovered in his last will and testament his wish was for that part of the property to be donated to the Diocese of Lafayette and used as a small park. The Bishop politely declined the donation saying he didn’t think he wanted to get into the park business, then offered to donate it back to the family in exchange for it to be used to extend St. Pius X’s frontage property to East Bayou Parkway.Once approved, the men of the community with the help of construction equipment owned by Al Leonpacher and Dudley Mouton, pitched in again to build the 60 ft. x 60 ft. cement building that still serves St. Pius X today as pre-K classrooms for St. Pius Elementary School. The finishing touch of the “little green Church” were two ceramic plaques built by Dr. Leonpacher that were placed on both sides of the entrance with the inscriptions, “St. Pius X School” and “in hoc signo vinces.” As time and growth of the community continued, Bishop Maurice Schexnayder redefined the geographical boundaries of neighboring parishes, which officially formed the community of St. Pius X in 1968 and a new building was constructed in 1975.Jesse and Dalta Gary began attending St. Pius X when it was still a mission of Our Lady of Fatima. Ironically, before they moved to St. Pius X from Ville Platte, they were helping Father Brennan set up and tear down chairs in a skating rink for Sunday Mass at Our Lady Queen of Angels. Gary attributes the aspirations of the forefathers to a desire to continue the Catholic faith and to make it easy for the congregation to practice their Catholic upbringing. Starting out as a volunteer helping with landscaping of the grounds, he went on to serve as a Chairman of the Parish Pastoral Council, ministry leader for the Nursing Home Eucharistic ministry, and member of other various committees including the Building Committee which helped to spearhead the efforts of the new Church. Even though much has changed and exponential growth has occurred since then, Gary notes, “As my faith continued to develop and mature throughout these last several decades, one thing has remained the same – I still feel as if there’s a special closeness to the St. Pius X community no matter how much changes or how much it grows. For that, Dalta and I feel truly blessed for the divine guidance that directed us to St. Pius X.”Just like St. Pius X’s first parishioners who congregated in a warehouse on Verot School Road, the ingenuity and generosity of St. Pius X parishioners continue to help meet the spiritual needs of members and visitors, nearly 50 years later. After the construction estimates came in over budget, and the architectural plans were revised to preserve the architectural beauty of the structure, several of the interior design elements had to be left out in order for the project to move forward. However, the generosity of several parishioners allowed some of those items to be included in the final project. Stained-glass windows will be included in the transept areas, gathering area, Perpetual Adoration Chapel, and apse. The windows in the nave area, the main area where the central aisle is located, will be installed with regular window panes, but with the option to stain them in the future if a donor would step forward. An outdoor prayer garden featuring a 72” statue of St. Michael and iron gates encompassing the garden will be added to the campus grounds. The generosity of all the donors who memorialized Church furnishings allowed for the apse to be lined with gold leaf gilding instead of mica, which had been left out originally due to budget restrictions.One of the main architectural elements inside the Church is a marble Baldacchino, a canopy-like structure, located inside the apse covering the Tabernacle. Erected inside the apse are four 36” statues of the Four Evangelists: John, Luke, Mark and Matthew. An 8 ft. custom-designed and hand-carved Crucifix, stained to match the other wooden features throughout the Church, will be suspended above the Altar. Shrines for St. Joseph and the Blessed Mother will be located in each transept area and will both include a mural and statue. An adult-sized baptismal font will be made of marble with an inlayed mosaic of a fleur-di-lis. Each Station of the Cross are made up of a venetian mosaic with a fabric backing and will match other mosaic elements featured in other furnishing throughout the Church. A custom-designed and hand-carved 24” statue of St. Pius X has a niche finished in 23K gold leaf and facial features in a “portrait” finish giving him a more life-like appearance.To nearly double the old Church’s seating capacity from 520 to 900, the 31,141 square-feet structure including 1,925 square feet of covered exterior space was built on 3.3 acres of land purchased from the old Acadiana Bottling Company. Additional features of the new Church include: separate areas for the choir and band, as well as practice space which will double as a bride’s room for weddings; a room for child care; a room to be shared between the Children’s Church and the RCIA group; two reconciliation chapels, two cry rooms; eight restroom facilities for men and women; and an adoration chapel offering 24-hour access.Just like the plans for the 9,000 square foot Church built in 1975, St. Pius X’s new Church was also designed around the concept of building community. The floor plan still allows for someone sitting in the pews to be in close proximity of the Altar and a large gathering area outside the main doors of the Church will allow for unity and fellowship. The theme of community continues to be stressed by Father Steve LeBlanc, “This is the parishioner’s Church, this was their dream that they have helped to become a reality. This is where they will gather to pray, worship and enjoy fellowship. This is where their kids and future generations will gather as well.”