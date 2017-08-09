Deacon Carlton Lee Sr. celebrates 40 years in Catholic ministry

Congratulations to Deacon Carlton Lee Sr. celebrating 40 years in Catholic ministry. Ordained in 1977 with the first Diaconate ministers, he has served tirelessly in all aspects of assigned and chosen duties in the ministry. Deacon Lee has also served in many church parishes, however, has spent the majority of his ministry at Notre Dame Church in St. Martinville, LA. The Pastor, Rev. Michael Sucharski, S.V.D., members of the clergy, Notre Dame parishioners, family and friends honored Deacon Lee for his service during a mass, followed by a reception on July 15,2017.