Diocese celebrates rededication of Holy Family Apartments

Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel visited Holy Family Apartments in Lafayette on Wednesday, February 15 for a special ceremony in which he offered his blessing to the diocesan-owned complex. The blessing and rededication ceremony was held in honor of the recent completion of an extensive renovation project that has helped to bring the complex, originally constructed in 1973, more up-to-date for its residents.

With more than $20 million invested in the project, improvements included new roofs and siding for all of the buildings, as well as new sheetrock, flooring, cabinets, and appliances in every apartment. An extensive fire sprinkler system was also installed throughout the complex to further aid in the protection of the residents. The renovation project began under the leadership of Bishop Michael Jarrell, who retired on February 17, 2016. Bishop Deshotel, who was installed on April 15, 2016, oversaw the project’s completion along with the help of Deacon Ed Boustany (Director of the diocesan Office of Community Development and the Secretariat of Catholic Charities) and other diocesan officials.



The Diocese of Lafayette also extends its thanks to several partners who helped in the planning and implementation of this renovation project:



United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD

Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC)

Boston Capital

Lancaster Pollard Mortgage Company

Becker & Hebert

Becker and Stuart Breaux

Baker Tilly

Ardoin Architecture

Le Centre Evangeline Corporation

Latter & Blum Property Management

Acadiana One (formerly the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce)

The Cartesian Company, together with Moran Construction Consultants