Diocese of Lafayette's Administrators of the Year

Congratulations are extended to the 2017 Administrators of the Year, who were recently recognized in a ceremony hosted by the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist and sponsored by the diocese's Office of Catholic Schools. Pictured from left to right are Elizabeth Gremillion (St. Peter, Gueydan), Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel, Herb Boasso (Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette), and Myra Broussard (St. Michael, Crowley).The full video of the 2017 Catholic Schools Awards Ceremony may be viewed below: