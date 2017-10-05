Exact Casting of Michelangelo’s Pietà to be placed at the dedication of St. Pius X Church

St. Pius X Church and Arte Divine, in conjunction with the Diocese of Lafayette, today announced that a life-size marble casting of Michelangelo’s ‘Pietà’ will be in place at St. Pius X Church, 201 East Bayou Parkway, Lafayette, Louisiana on October 5, 2017 in conjunction with the dedication of the newly constructed church.Five hundred years ago Michelangelo unveiled what would come to be regarded as one of the world’s great masterpieces of inspired art and perhaps the most beautiful sculpture ever created. The Pieta was both the consummate expression of Michelangelo’s artistic abilities and an embodiment of the divine inspiration that guided his work.This famous work of art depicts the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother Mary after the crucifixion. The Vatican Observatory Foundation has authorized and licensed the creation of only 100 Pietà marble castings from a mold derived from the original Pietà that sits inside St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City, Rome. While some have been acquired by private collectors, most of these castings are being acquired by generous private or corporate benefactors and then donated to Catholic cathedrals, churches, hospitals, and academic settings as legacy gifts.The Pieta is the only piece of art Michelangelo ever signed. Arte Divine has created this magnificent sculpture in cast Carrara marble from moldings derived from the original Pieta. The result is a precise, exact casting that is faithful to the original Pieta in every detail.“Our church, school, parish and community are so very blessed to have Michelangelo’s greatest work of religious art ever created, placed here at St Pius X Church,” said Fr. Steve LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Pius X Church. “Being able to share this iconic image of our Christian faith with our parishioners and the community of Lafayette is beyond all our expectations.”Fr. LeBlanc also announced that the Most Reverend J. Douglas Deshotel, Bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette will celebrate the dedication of the newly constructed church at the official ceremony on October 5, 2017 at 6:30 pm.“We are truly grateful to the Matt Stuller Family for the opportunity to place Michelangelo’s masterpiece at St. Pius X Church and School. Without their generous donation, the placement would not be possible,” said Pat Kerivan of Arte Divine.“It is Arte Divine’s mission to place Michelangelo’s Pietà in 100 sacred and secular settings around the world. In so doing we hope to elevate the hearts and minds of millions of the faithful who may not have the opportunity to travel to Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, Rome and personally experience the transcendent beauty of this divinely inspired work that is Michelangelo’s Pietà,” Mr. Kerivan added.For information regarding the upcoming events contact: Barbara Abshire @ 337-232-4656.

About St. Pius X Church and School, 201 East Bayou Parkway, Lafayette, Louisiana 70508

Our Mission:

Our History:

St. John Pius X Catholic Church enables all who seek Christ to hear the Gospel and live their faith as good stewards. In living the Good News, centered in the Eucharist, we bring Christ to others so all may live in freedom and grace.From humble beginnings to one of the largest and most active congregations in our Diocese. The parish now has more than 2,400 registered families and is growing on an average of 25 new families each month. St. Pius outgrew its present church and parishioners have built a new church for the ever-growing population of the St. Pius X Catholic community. The community that St. Pius serves continues to grow and with that growth St. Pius continues to grow. Out of the sixteen parishes in the city of Lafayette, St. Pius has grown into one of the largest in the city of Lafayette.

Our Elementary School: We believe that every child is a gift and every child is gifted. At St. Pius Elementary School, we provide an environment where our students can discover, develop and share their unique gifts. We invite YOU to discover the gift that is St. Pius.

About Arte Divine:

