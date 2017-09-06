Fall Family Sunday program series announced for Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Coteau

Our Lady of Prompt Succor Roman Catholic Church in Coteau, Louisiana announced

the first of a four part series of family focused programs commencing Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 9:30 AM in the Church parish hall.



The series, known as Family Sunday, is open to families of all faiths and types including single parent families, blended families, and traditional families. The first program

in the series will be presented by guest speaker, Paul George, a professor of theology at the Aquinas Institute at the ULL Campus in Lafayette, and director of the Campus Ministry program at Our Lady of Wisdom church parish on the UL Campus.



“In this day and age, it’s important for people of faith, and those searching for faith within themselves, to understand that God is real and present in their lives and that of their families. This first of our four fall programs, titled Jesus in You and Your Child, will simply help those attending to more fully open their minds, hearts and souls to Jesus,” comments Father Brian Harrington, Pastor of Our Lady of Prompt Succor.



Open free to all attendees with no registration required, the September 10th program will touch adults and children alike in an open and easy program format designed to help people bring the Lord Jesus into their family’s daily lives.



The September 10th program begins a four part series of programs, all to be presented on Sundays at Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Coteau. On Sunday, October 8, guest speaker is John Little; November 5 will be Jake Etcher; and on December 10, Katie Prejean will present. All are renown presenters on the topics of faith and family.



“In this age when there is so much pressure on families and our children…where there is a sense of things being very unsettled in the world, it’s more important than ever that families more fully open their lives to their faith and the real presence of God around them. Our program series is designed to reassure, embrace, and support all members of all families,” states Father Harrington.



More information on the September 10th, 2017 Family Sunday program by speaker Paul George can be found on the Church website at www.olpscoteau.com, or on their Facebook page found at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church - Coteau.



The church office can also be reached for more information by calling 337.369.6993. The entire program series is free and no registration is required.