Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University Announces Spring 2017 Graduates

More than 200 Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University students were conferred master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees during the University’s commencement exercises on Monday, May 22at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena.



The commencement keynote speaker was George Weigel, the Distinguished Senior Fellow of the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC). He is a Catholic theologian and one of America’s leading public intellectuals. He holds EPPC’s William E. Simon Chair in Catholic Studies. He is the author or editor of more than 20 books, including Witness to Hope: The Biography of Pope John Paul II, and his essays, op-ed columns, and reviews appear regularly in major opinion journals and newspapers across the United States. A frequent guest on television and radio, he is also Senior Vatican Analyst for NBC News. His weekly column, “The Catholic Difference,” is syndicated to 85 newspapers and magazines in seven countries.



Taylor Bush, a student leader from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was recognized at commencement with the Student Excellence and Commitment to Service Award. This award distinguishes a graduating student who exemplifies the mission of our institution and who has shown a strong commitment to scholarship, leadership, and service.



Acadiana Area Graduates:

Ashley Nicole Thibodeaux, Master of Medical Science Degree Physician Assistant, Carencro, LA

Alison Teresa Zeik, Master of Medical Science Degree Physician Assistant, Lafayette, LA

Nicole Menard Casanova, Master of Medical Science Degree Physician Assistant, Rayne, LA

Collins ThotjaneKgoadi, Master of Medical Science Degree Physician Assistant, Youngsville, LA

Meagan Elizabeth Domangue, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Lafayette, LA

Margaret Elizabeth Gielen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Crowley, LA

Alexa Rae Faulk, Associate of Science in Physical Therapist Assistant, Abbeville, LA

Heidi Yvette Alleman, Associate of Science in Physical Therapist Assistant, Duson, LA

Jackie Phounsavath, Associate of Science in Physical Therapist Assistant, Youngsville, LA

Jasmyne Robertson, Associate of Science in Physical Therapist Assistant, Lafayette, LA

Julie Nicole Boutin, Associate of Science in Physical Therapist Assistant, Scott, LA

Lanie E. Escuriex, Associate of Science in Physical Therapist Assistant, New Iberia, LA

Nicole J. Dugas, Associate of Science in Physical Therapist Assistant, Broussard, LA

Paige Renee Angelette, Associate of Science in Physical Therapist Assistant, Breaux Bridge, LA

Special recognition went to JackiePhounsavathfrom Youngsville, Louisiana, who graduated With Honors with anAssociate of Science in Physical Therapist Assistantdegree.



