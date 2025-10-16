The Hand on Your Back

A couple of weeks ago, someone I deeply care about was navigating a season of intense, internal struggle. The stress was invisible, yet she wore it so visibly. I watched as the light in her bright eyes dimmed, as solitude seemed to radiate from her even in a friendly crowd. There was a loud silence when we were alone, and I could see the worry etched upon her face.
I felt helpless. I didn't know how to penetrate that wall of pain, afraid that simply asking, “What’s wrong?” might pressure her to share a burden she was avoiding speaking aloud. Then, one morning – on her birthday, as it happened – I felt an undeniable, urgent call to reach out.
I said, "Happy Birthday. I have something important I need to tell you." I continued, “I know you've been struggling. I don't know how to help you, but I know someone who can. He is right there in this struggle with you, and He has been all along."
My message was simple, yet it came from the deepest place in my soul: “Jesus has His hand on your back. You just need to feel it, feel Him. Please, let Him carry some of this for you. Lay it at His feet, and breathe.”
This week, I was reading ahead to Sunday’s Mass readings and actually laughed at the perfect providence of God. The First Reading is from Exodus, Chapter 17, where the fate of Israel in battle depended entirely on Moses keeping his hands raised.
The image is magnificent: Moses’ arms grow heavy, yet victory requires his surrender. And so, Aaron and Hur – his faithful community – come alongside him. They don't take the battle away; they simply support his tired arms, holding them steady until the enemy is overcome.
This divine imagery perfectly mirrored the message I had to share with my friend, and it is a reminder every one of us needs to hear: You do not have to carry your burdens alone.
The spiritual battle – the worry, the pain, the exhaustion – may not vanish instantly, but the crushing weight of it is lifted the moment you let yourself feel His hand on your back. Sometimes, His hand comes in the form of a brother or sister – your Aaron and Hur – holding you steady in the battle.
My friends, there is profound freedom in sharing the burden. And there is immense joy and honor in being the one God entrusts to bear another's load. A challenge for us all this week:
Surrender: Lay down the weight you were never meant to carry. Close your eyes and truly feel the hand of Christ on your back – the hand of the One who was pierced for your struggles. Breathe, and let Him hold you.
Serve: Look around for the weary souls in your parish, your family, your neighborhood. Ask God to show you who needs their arms held up. Be the presence of Christ for them.
Live this week in the immense gratitude of hearts held steady by Christ's grace and the hands of His Church.