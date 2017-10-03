ICD Members attend GPA Meeting

Six members of the Imperial Calcasieu Delegation attended the Grand Prioral Meeting of the Military and Hospitaller Order of St. Lazarus of Jerusalem. The meeting was held in Pasadena, CA from September 21st – 24th, 2017.During the meeting, members attended the Grand Prior’s Hawaiian Reception, daily Ecumenical Morning Prayer Service, daily Mass, Vigil Service, Veneration of St. Damien & St. Cope Relics, Grand Prioral Meeting, American Association of St. Lazarus (charitable arm of the Grand Priory) Meeting, and Investiture Service. Since the Delegation had four new members, they had to attend the Postulants Orientation. The new members invested were Reverend Paul Broussard as an Associate Chaplain, Reverend Taj V. Glodd as Associate Chaplain, Deacon Joshua LeBlanc as Associate Chaplain and Annie LeBlanc as an Officer. All are from the Diocese of Lafayette.Also, during the Investiture Service Nila Halloran, Commander and Delegation Hospitaller, was awarded the Medal of Merit for her work in putting on the 1st ever Givers Candlelight Celebration – honoring organ, cornea and tissue donors. COL John Halloran, Knight Commander and Delegate, was awarded the Silver Cross for his works in the Grand Priory and for growing the membership in the Imperial Calcasieu Delegation.The Order is a worldwide Ecumenical Christian Order of Chivalry. It has about 5000 members from 37 different countries, of which 382 members are from the United States. The Order was founded during the Crusades in 1098. The aims of the Order are to defend Christianity, protect & assist the weak, help the poor, help the aged, help the handicapped and help the sick. The two major works of the Order are support of leprosarium’s and promoting organ donation awareness. If you are interested in learning more about the Order, contact the Delegate COL (Ret.) John J. Halloran Jr. at colhalloran@hotmail.com or the Delegation Membership Chair Deacon Joshua LeBlanc at josh@bayoulandcs.com