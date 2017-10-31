Jesuits Celebrate Milestone Anniversaries

by USA Central and Southern Province of the Society of Jesus

Each year, the Society of Jesus marks the milestone anniversaries of its members with Jubilee celebrations. This year, the USA Central and Southern Province has 43 members celebrating 25, 50, 60, 70 or 75 years from entrance or ordination.



Ten of them have served significant periods in Grand Coteau, La., including:

• Fr. James Bradley, 50 years a priest

• Fr. Francis R. Brou, 70 years a Jesuit

• Br. Anthony Coco, 60 years a Jesuit

• Fr. Rodney Kissinger, 75 years a Jesuit

• Fr. Thomas Madden, 60 years a priest

• Fr. Jerome Neyrey, 60 years a Jesuit

• Fr. Norman O’Neal, 70 years a Jesuit

• Fr. John Paul, 25 years a priest

• Fr. Nicholas Schiro, 60 years a priest

• Fr. Joseph Tetlow, 70 years a Jesuit



Father James Bradley was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1934. Following his graduation from Regis College in Denver, he entered the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) Feb. 1, 1955 at St Charles College in Grand Coteau, La. He made his first vows two years later. He was ordained a priest on May 27, 1967 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Denver. He pronounced his final vows on Aug. 15, 1973 in Albuquerque.



He currently serves as the director of St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Pavilion, the retirement community for Jesuits, in Grand Coteau, La. His previous ministries include:

• Jesuit High School, New Orleans, Teacher of Math, Religion and Speech, 1961-62

• Jesuit High School, Shreveport, La., Teacher of Physics and Math, 1962-64 and 1968-71. Principal, 1971-72.

• Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla., Principal, 1972-73. Principal and President, 1973 – 1976 and 1988 – 1996.

• Jesuit Secondary Education Association, New York City, Comm. On Research and Development, 1976 – 1987

• Loyola University, New Orleans, Teacher, Provincial Assistant for Education, 1987 – 1988

• Provincial, New Orleans Province, New Orleans, 1996 – 2002

• Rector, Loyola University New Orleans, 2003 – 2009

• Superior and Director, Ignatius Residence (for senior and infirm Jesuits), New Orleans, 2009 - 5/2013



Father Bradley earned a bachelor of science in education from Spring Hill College , Mobile, Ala., in 1961. He also has a bachelor of science in physics from Fordham University, Bronx, N.Y. He studied theology at St. Marys College/Saint Louis University and physics at Texas A & M. He earned a Master of Arts in secondary education from the University of New Mexico and a licentiate in sacred theology from St. Louis Divinity School. He also has a Ph.D. in educational administration and church leadership from Fordham.



At the age of 88, Francis R. Brou, SJ, continues to serve in campus ministry at Jesuit High School of Tampa, Fla. Born Nov. 3, 1928 in Edgard, La., he entered the Society of Jesus at St. Charles College in Grand Coteau, La. Aug. 14, 1947. He took his first vows two years later. He was ordained June 14, 1961 at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala. He professed final vows Aug. 15, 1965 in Tampa.



After a brief stint away from active ministry in 2016, Fr. Brou moved to Jesuit High School in Tampa in August 2016. His other assignments include:

• St Michael's College, Batticaloa, 1954 – 1956

• St Gabriel's College, Yatiyantota, Sri Lanka, 1956 – 1957

• Teacher, Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas, Texas, 1958 – 1959, 1962 – 1963, 1970 - 1972

• Teacher, Jesuit High School, Tampa, 1964 – 1970

• Pastor, St Rita Church, Dallas, 1972 – 1973

• Headmaster, St Albert School, Rhodesia, Africa, 1973 – 1975

• Retreat Director, Dominican House of Prayer, Durban, South Africa, 1975 – 1976

• Retreat and spiritual director, Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas, 1976 – 1977 and 1978 - 1984

• Retreat and spiritual director, Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta, Ga., 1977 – 1978

• Retreat and spiritual director, Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat House, Grand Coteau, La., 1984 – 1986

• Retreat and spiritual director, Manresa House of Retreats, Convent, La., 1986 and 1987 – 1991 and 2015

• Retreat Director, St. Charles College, Grand Coteau, La., 1991 – 1992

• Pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish, Baton Rouge, La., 1992 – 1993

• Chaplain, Catholic Student Center, Southern University, Baton Rouge, La., 1992 – 2001

• Jesuit Superior, Immaculate Conception Parish, Baton Rouge, 1993 – 2001

• Retreat director, Spirituality Center, Grand Coteau, 2002 – 2006

• Rector, Jesuit High School, Tampa, 2006 – 2009

• School chaplain, Jesuit High School, Tampa, 2009 – 2015

• Praying for the Church and the Society, St. Charles College. Grand Coteau, 1/2016 - 8/2016



He attended Loyola University New Orleans for one year before entering the Jesuits. He earned a B.A. in philosophy from Mount St. Michael – Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash. He did theology studies at St Mary's University in Kurseong, India and at St. Mary’s College in St. Marys, Kansas.



Brother Anthony Coco, SJ , has spent the better part of his active ministry in service to the poor. Born in Helena, Ark., he entered the Society of Jesus in Grand Coteau on Oct. 7, 1957 and made first vows two years later. He professed final vows on June 13, 1969 Immaculate Conception Church in New Orleans.

Brother Coco currently helps with building maintenance at St. Charles College in Grand Coteau, a position he’s familiar with having served there several times in the past: 1959 – 62, 2002 – 03 and now since 2013. He also provided maintenance for the Jesuit House of Studies in Mobile (1962 – 66) and the Ignatius residence in New Orleans (2003). However, a significant part of his ministry has been providing assistance to the poor, especially as a missionary in three locations in Brazil, from 1966 to 2002 and again from 2003 to 2005.



He is fluent in Portuguese and served in the United States Army from 1951-52.



At the age of 102, Father Rodney Kissinger, SJ , still blogs on a regular basis. Born in New Orleans on June 14, 1915, he entered the Society of Jesus in Grand Coteau on March 15, 1942. He made first vows two years later and was ordained on June 17, 1953 in the chapel on the campus of Spring Hill College in Mobile. He professed final vows in 1961.



Currently residing at the Jesuit retirement community at St. Charles College in Grand Coteau, Fr. Kissinger is considered a “writer in residence.” His thoughts on spirituality can be found at www.frksj.org. His previous ministries included:

• Assistant Principal, Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas, Texas, 1955 - 1956

• Assistant Director, Manresa House of Retreats, Convent, La., 1956 - 1957

• Assistant Pastor, St. Mary's Church, Key West, Fla., 1957 – 1960 and 1963 - 1965

• Assistant Pastor, Sacred Heart Church, Tampa, Fla., 1960 – 1963 and 1986 - 1988

• Assistant Pastor, St Rita's Church, Dallas, Texas, 1965 – 1966 and 1984 - 1986

• Pastor, St John's Church, Shreveport, La., 1966 - 1967

• Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas, Director: 1967 – 1968, Assistant Director: 1981 - 1984

• Retreat master, Immaculata Retreat House, Liberty, Mo., 1968 - 1969

• Assistant Director, Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat House, Grand Coteau, 1969 - 1971

• Assistant Director, Manresa House of Retreats, Convent, La., 1971 - 1981

• Retreat Director, parish and radio ministry, Jesuit High School, Tampa, 1988 - 2002

• Praying for the Church and the Society, Ignatius Residence, New Orleans, 2002 - 2003

• Writer, auxiliary chaplain for Mary Joseph and OLW nursing homes, Ignatius Residence, New Orleans, 2003 - 5/2013

• Writer in residence, St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Pavilion, Grand Coteau, 2013 - present.



Father Kissinger attended the University of Notre Dame for one year before transferring to Loyola University New Orleans, where he earned his B.S. in Chemistry. He did his philosophy studies at Spring Hill College and theology studies at St. Mary’s College, St. Mary’s, Kansas.



Father Albert Louapre, SJ, was born in New Orleans Aug. 18, 1930. After graduating from Jesuit High School in 1947, he entered the Society of Jesus in Grand Coteau, La., July 30, 1947. He made first vows in 1949 and was ordained to the priesthood on June 15, 1960 in the Spring Hill College Chapel in Mobile, Ala.

Much of his ministry has been in administration, including serving as Socius (executive assistant) to five provincials, as principal of two Jesuit high schools and president of one. His assignments include:

• Father Louapre began his active ministry teaching math, English, Latin and Speech at Jesuit High School in New Orleans (1954 – 1957). He then taught at Jesuit College Preparatory School in Dallas, for a year before becoming principal there until 1970. His other ministries include:

• Jesuit High School, New Orleans: Math teacher, 1970 – 1974 and 1979 – 1980. Academic assistant principal, 1971 - 1974

• Principal, University of Detroit High School, Detroit, Mich., 1974 - 1975

• Socius and Director of Secondary Education, New Orleans Province, 1975 – 1978 and 1988 – 1992.

• Principal, Strake Jesuit College Prep, Houston, Texas, 1978 – 1979. Rector, counselor, 1992 - 1995

• Executive Secretary, Jesuit Conference USA, Washington, DC, 1980 - 1985

• Principal, Jesuit High School, Tampa, Fla., 1985 – 1986. Principal and president, 1986 - 1988

• Acting Superior, Faber House, Provincial Office, New Orleans, 1990 – 1991 and Superior, 1991 – 1992.

• Retreat director, Jesuit Spirituality Center/St Charles College, Grand Coteau, 1995 – 1999. Retreat director, 1999 – 2003.

• Retreat director, Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, Texas, 2003

• Retreat director, Ignatius House Retreat Center, Atlanta, 2004 - 2012



Father Louapre has a bachelor of science in physics from Spring Hill College and a Master’s in education from North Texas State University. He studied theology at St. Mary’s College in St. Marys, Kansas. He retired from active ministry in 2012.



Father Thomas Madden, SJ , was born Dec. 1, 1926 in Providence, Rhode Island. He entered the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) in Grand Coteau, La., July 30, 1944. He made first vows two years later and was ordained a priest on June 12, 1957 at Spring Hill College, Mobile, Ala. He pronounced final vows Aug. 15, 1961, also at Spring Hill.



Since 2005, Fr. Madden has served as a retreat director at the Jesuit Spirituality Center in Grand Coteau. He had previously served in that role in 2002 and as director from 1987 to 1993. His previous ministries include:

• Teacher, Jesuit High School, New Orleans, 1952 – 1954 and as rector, 1975 - 1978

• Teacher, Spring Hill College, Mobile, Alabama, 1959 - 1966

• Academic dean, Spring Hill College, 1966 - 1969

• Teacher, Xavier University New Orleans, 1973 – 1975 and 1978-79. Dean of Campus Ministry, 1979 - 1986.

• Pastor and superior, The Gesu, Miami, Fla., 1993 - 2002

• Superior, administrator, retreat director, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Grand Coteau, 2003 - 2005



Father Madden studied theology at the former St. Charles College in Grand Coteau. He earned a bachelor’s degree in romance languages at Spring Hill College and a master’s in Spanish from Fordham University, Bronx, N.Y. He received a licentiate in sacred theology from St. Marys College in St. Marys, Kansas, and a Ph.D. in systematic theology from the University of Notre Dame.



Father Jerome Neyrey, SJ, is a scholar and prolific author, with more than a dozen books and scores of articles. Born and raised in New Orleans on January 5, 1940, he graduated from Jesuit High School in 1957 and entered the Society of Jesus that summer. He was ordained June 5, 1970, at the Jesuit High Chapel in New Orleans.



He taught at Weston Jesuit School of Theology in Cambridge, Mass., for 14 years before becoming a professor of theology at the University of Notre Dame in 1992. He remained until 2007. Later, he served as retreat director at Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat Center in Grand Coteau, La., from 2007 to 2013. He served in pastoral ministry at St. Charles College in Grand Coteau until earlier this year, when he moved to St. Louis to help with pastoral ministry to senior Jesuits.



He has earned seven college degrees: in the Classics from Saint Louis University, theology and scripture from Regis College and Ph.D. in scripture from Yale University.



Father Norman O’Neal, SJ , is celebrating his 70th Jubilee as a Jesuit. Born May 24, 1926 in Shreveport, La., he entered the Society of Jesus in Grand Coteau on September 7, 1947. He made first vows two years later and was ordained a priest on June 17, 1959 at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala.



He spent nearly his entire active ministry at Jesuit High School in New Orleans, first arriving there in 1960 as a science and religion teacher. He continued to teach science and later served as alumni chaplain until earlier this year, when he returned to Grand Coteau to pray for the Church and the Society.



He earned a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Loyola University New Orleans. His philosophy studies were at Spring Hill College, and his theology studies were done at St Marys College in St. Marys, Kansas. He earned a Master’s in Chemistry at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.



Father John Paul, SJ , this year celebrates his 25th Jubilee as a Catholic priest. Born Aug. 16, 1952 in Albuquerque, N.M., he entered the Jesuits in Grand Coteau on Aug. 14, 1978. He made first vows two years later and was ordained a priest on June 6, 1992 in the Spring Hill College chapel in Mobile, Ala.

Father Paul began his apostolic ministry as a theology teacher at Jesuit High School in Tampa, Fla., where he served from 1981 to 1985 and again from 1990 to 1995. His other ministries included:

• Associate pastor, Sacred Heart Parish, Tampa, 1992 and 1995 – 2003.

• Chaplain, Beaumont Army Hospital, Ft Bliss, Texas, 2003 - 2006

• Pastoral Minister, Adjunct professor of Theology, Our Lady of Holy Cross College, New Orleans, 2006 - 2013

• Prison Ministry, Jefferson Parish, La., 2010 - 2013



Father Paul studied at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, before completing a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and history at Loyola University New Orleans. He studied philosophy at Tulane University and theology at the Jesuit School of Theology in Berkeley, Calif. He earned a Master of Divinity at Regis College in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He also studied business at San Francisco State University and acquired a certificate in pastoral education.



Father Nicholas Schiro, SJ, is this year celebrating 60 years as a Catholic priest. Born in New Orleans November 17, 1927, he graduated from Jesuit High School in 1944 and entered the Society of Jesus in Grand Coteau on Aug. 14, 1944. He made first vows in 1946 and was ordained a priest on June 12, 1957 in the chapel at Spring Hill College in Mobile.



Now in pastoral ministry in Grand Coteau, Father Schiro taught theology at Jesuit High School, New Orleans, for more than 35 years. He also served as rector of the Jesuit community there from 1987 to 1993. His other ministries include:

• Minister, St. Charles College. Grand Coteau, 1959 - 1964

• Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas, Texas: Minister, 1964 – 1966, Teacher of theology, 1966 – 1972, rector of the Jesuit community, 1972 - 1978



He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Spring Hill College and a Master’s in religious education from Loyola University Chicago. He did his theology studies at St. Mary’s College in St. Marys, Kansas.



Father Joseph Tetlow, SJ , is a distinguished voice in the areas theology, literature and spirituality. A native of New Orleans, he currently serves as a retreat director at Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat House, Grand Coteau, La.



Tetlow has served as a spiritual director to Jesuits in formation, clergy and lay people since 1981. This year, he celebrates his 70th year in the Society of Jesus.



Father Tetlow entered the Jesuits in Grand Coteau, La. in 1947 and made first vows two years later. He was ordained a priest June 15, 1960.



He taught for two years at Jesuit College Preparatory School in Dallas, from 1954-1957. From 1969-1973, he served as an assistant professor of history and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Loyola University New Orleans. From 1975-1977, he was the president of the Jesuit School of Theology at Berkley, Calif.



He served as associate editor for America House Jesuit Community from 1977-1981 and literary editor from 1979-1981.



During most of the ‘80s and into the following decade, he was a spiritual and formation director for Jesuits and other clergy. From 1992-96, he taught theology at Saint Louis University, before being assigned to the Jesuit Curia in Rome, where he was secretary for Ignatian Spirituality.



He was program and retreat director at Montserrat Retreat House in Lake Dallas, Texas, from 2004-2011.

Father Tetlow received his B.A. in Classics and M.A. in English from Loyola University, Chicago. He earned his Ph.L. from West Baden College and Loyola University of Chicago, and his Ph.D. in American Civilization from Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island.



The USA Central and Southern Province of the Society of Jesus, a Roman Catholic order of priests and brothers founded nearly 500 years ago by St. Ignatius of Loyola, was formed in 2014 by the joining of the New Orleans Province and Missouri Provinces, with the Independent Region of Puerto Rico added a few months later. With more than 16,000 priests and brothers worldwide, the Jesuits are the largest male religious order in the Catholic Church. Jesuits are widely known for their colleges, universities and high schools, but Jesuit ministries also include retreat houses, parishes, hospitals and refugee camps. The USA Central and Southern (UCS) Province serves in 12 states, plus Puerto Rico and Belize and has approximately 400 men who serve as pastors, administrators, educators, spiritual and retreat directors and in other roles. Jesuits have served in this area of the United States as early as the 16th century and continually since the restoration of the Society in 1815.

