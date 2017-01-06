Lafayette Diocese’s Office of Radio/TV Ministry discontinues broadcast contract

In the Diocese of Lafayette’s ongoing effort to stay current with new communication technology and the growing possibilities afforded through social media, the last episode of the diocesan television program Catholics Today will be aired on KATC on Sunday, January 8 in its normally designated time slot immediately following the broadcast of 10:30 a.m. Mass. The Diocese of Lafayette is blessed to have enjoyed more than a 25 year partnership with KATC. We take this opportunity to thank the KATC team for their remarkable assistance. We are hopeful to continue to utilize their services in other ways as our new communication’s plan unfolds.



After January 8, neither the Mass nor the locally produced Catholics Today will air on KATC TV 3 but instead will be offered for direct viewing online at www.diolaf.org/rtv. In addition to the latest episodes of Catholics Today, this site provides visitors with links to the Office of Radio/TV Ministry’s Vimeo archive, which contains more than 800 previously filmed Catholic programs and events that remain available for viewing at any time.



Weekly airings of Catholics Today will remain available through KLFT FM Radio (90.5); KVPI AM Radio (1050); KSIG AM Radio (1450); KDCG TV 22; and AOC-2. For specific broadcast information please visit www.diolaf.org/rtv, or refer to the respective programming schedules for each of the indicated media outlets.