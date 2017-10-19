Lafayette Seminarian Ordained into Transitional Diaconate in Rome

Congratulations to Rev. Mr. Ben Pitre, son of Ben and Suzanne Hebert Pitre, who was ordained September 28, 2017 into the transitional diaconate at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome by Most Reverend James F. Checchio, Bishop of Metuchen, NJ. Deacon Pitre will be ordained into the priesthood along with six other Lafayette seminarians on June 23, 2017 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette. He is currently in his fourth year of theology at Pontifical North American College in Rome and is sponsored by St. Landry Church in Opelousas.