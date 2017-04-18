LCCB issues statement on the death penalty

April 18, 2017
On Tuesday, April 18, 2017 the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops (LCCB) issued a statement supporting the repeal of the death penalty in the state of Louisiana. Please
click here
to read the full statement as it is posted at
www.laccb.org.
Readers may also be interested in this
Special Report on the Death Penalty
, which was published in the
April 2017 edition
of
Acadiana Catholic
magazine.
Additional articles, statements, and other Catholic resources that address capital punishment/the death penalty may be accessed through the website for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) by
clicking here.