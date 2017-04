LCCB issues statement on the death penalty

On Tuesday, April 18, 2017 the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops (LCCB) issued a statement supporting the repeal of the death penalty in the state of Louisiana.  Please click here to read the full statement as it is posted atReaders may also be interested in this Special Report on the Death Penalty , which was published in theof Acadiana Catholic magazine.Additional articles, statements, and other Catholic resources that address capital punishment/the death penalty may be accessed through the website for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) by clicking here.