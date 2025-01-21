Lower School Physical Education Teacher (Grades PK3-7th), The Academy of the Sacred Heart

The Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, LA is seeking a full-time Lower School Physical Education Teacher (grades PK3-7th) for the 2025-2026 school year. The teaching position requires that the applicant have the minimum of a bachelor’s degree in PE with a current teaching certificate, or a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology with a current teaching certificate, or a desire to obtain teaching certification. Interested applicants are asked to submit a resume to Angela Hymel at angela.hymel@sshcoteau.org