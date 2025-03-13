Right before I went into church for Mass one day this week, a few “somethings” happened that really frustrated me.
“Love is patient, love is kind. Love is patient, love is kind. Love is patient, love is kind.” I chanted this quote of St. Francis of Assisi over and over again in my head, trying to breathe through my irritation and focus on the Mass that was about to begin.
I know…I KNOW that one of my worst shortcomings is impatience. That day, in those few minutes before going into God’s house, I let it overcome me and steal my peace.
Kneeling there, hands clutched together against my bowed forehead, I prayed asking God to guide me in how to handle the situation should it occur again, to direct me in making the right choice. I still don’t know what the “right choice” is, but I do know I need to be still for a moment to let God in and include Him in even my smallest struggles.
Knowing my impatience had been triggered, I recalled the words of Fr. Anand Raju during his homily on the gospel of Luke when Jesus is presented in the Temple. Fr. Raju pointed to the immense patience of Simeon who believed and waited for years for the promise of the Messiah to be fulfilled. “It had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he would not see death before he had seen the Lord’s Messiah.” (Luke 2:26)
Fr. Raju said, “In our impatience we risk missing the prompts of the Holy Spirit.” Had Simeon been consumed with impatience, he may not have recognized the Christ child he held in his arms as the fulfillment of the promise.
It bears repeating: “In our impatience we risk missing the prompts of the Holy Spirit.” Wow! How much have I missed? Of course, this contemplation can quickly become a swift spiral to regret. But that is not the point. Moving forward in hope, determination to do better and to let God in even in the smallest struggles is the lesson.
In this Lent and beyond, may we recognize the prompts of the Holy Spirit in our patience.