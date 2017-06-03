More Appointments and Changes from Bishop Deshotel

Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel has announced the following appointments:



Effective July 2, 2017:

Reverend Albert Gayle Nunez has resigned as Pastor of Saint Joseph in Plaisance and has been granted the status of retired priest.



Effective July 3, 2017:

Reverend Dustin P. Dought appointed Pastor of Saint Leo the Great Parish in Lafayette for a period of six (6) years. In addition to this assignment, Father Dought is appointed Director of the Office of Worship for a period of three (3) years.



Reverend Nicholas Gabriel DuPré appointed as Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and its mission, Saint Francis Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church for a period of three (3) years.



Reverend Samuel Fontana appointed to formation work on the faculty of Saint Joseph Seminary, Saint Benedict Louisiana for a period of four (4) years.



Reverend David Hebert appointed to the position of Chancellor of Saints Leo-Seton Elementary School for a period of three (3) years, while retaining his duties as pastor of Saint Elizabeth Seton Church.



Reverend Paul Onuegbe appointed to residence at Saint Genevieve Parish in Lafayette and in addition to his position as full time Chaplain at Lafayette General Medical Center.



Reverend James Nguyen appointed as Pastor of Saint Marcellus in Rynella for a period of six (6) years.



Reverend Godwin Nzeh, CMF, appointed as Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and Saint Joseph Catholic Church, both in Loreauville for a period of three (3) years.



Very Reverend Robie E. Robichaux, JCL, JV appointed to full time ministry as Judicial Vicar with residence at the Chancery House.



Reverend Jared Suire appointed to residence at Saint Leo Parish in Lafayette and to full time ministry as Vicar for Clergy.



Reverend Stephen Ugwu appointed to the Office of Parochial Administrator of Saint John the Evangelist Church in Melville with its mission of Saint Thomas in Palmetto for a period of six (6) months.

Very Reverend Thomas Voorhies, VF appointed to the Office of Administrator of Saint Joseph Parish in Plaisance with its mission of Saint Ann in Frilot Cove, in addition to his current assignments.



Reverend Mr. Christopher Blake Cambre will be ordained to the Holy Priesthood on Saturday, June 10, 2017 and will be appointed as Parochial Vicar of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for a period of three (3) years.



Reverend Mr. Matthew Christopher Hebert will be ordained to the Holy Priesthood on Saturday, June 10, 2017 and will be appointed as Parochial Vicar of Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Eunice and Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Duralde for a period of three (3) years.



Reverend Mr. René Joseph Pellessier will be ordained to the Holy Priesthood on Saturday, June 10, 2017 and will be appointed as Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church in Lafayette for a period of three (3) years.



Reverend Mr. David Michael Rozas will be ordained to the Holy Priesthood on Saturday, June 10, 2017 and will be appointed as Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Church Point and its mission of Saint John Catholic Church in Lewisburg for a period of three (3) years.





Effective September 30, 2017:

Reverend Thomas Nguyen will be granted status of retired priest.