My Mountain Moment

Many years ago during a homily, Fr. Jared Suire talked about mountains and valleys of faith journeys. I recall understanding that the valleys were not necessarily “low points” (though they could be) but more of plateaus. It was his description of the “mountain moments” that really captivated me. When your faith is so high you can feel it, like a physical thing, a beautiful high that you seek to feel again.
It captured me because I knew exactly what he was describing, and his words validated an experience I’d recently had.
When my oldest was in 2nd grade and preparing to make his first communion, he was enthralled in the process of his formation to make that step in his Catholic faith. I had a bamboo tray on our kitchen island, and I started to notice items showing up on it every few days. Lego figures at first, then a large Lego block. Next, a stick with a bundle of pipe cleaners extending from one end. It wasn’t until he added the paper towel with Jesus’s face clearly drawn on it that I realized what was accumulating on that wooden platter. My son was creating a “Passion altar.”
I recognized that the Lego figures were Roman soldiers and the large block was the tomb, a “door” standing open in front of it.
Over the days, a cross with a nail spike was added along with a vine of thorns he’d found in our yard woven into a crown. Finally, cutout art of a chalice, a host, and a creatively-spelled sign “We Remember.”
Throughout his assembling of these pieces, I felt the Holy Spirit - - so thick in our house, you could’ve cut it with a knife. The tangible presence filled the space and my heart, and it took my breath away. It truly was a “mountain moment” like the one Fr. Jared had described.
The fact that it was brought on by the faith actions of another, my child, made it even more astonishing.
Jesus tells us to become like children if we want to enter the kingdom of heaven. This “mountain moment” showed me what that means: to have a humble and an honest faith in God, eager to learn and to be sincerely obedient.May we recognize and embrace those “mountain moments” – whether we are brought to them by others or come upon them ourselves. And let us not underestimate the power of our own faith, curiosity and obedience to bring others to those same mountains.