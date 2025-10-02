My tiny necklace has a big message

I have a favorite necklace. It’s a small disc etched with two simple words: be still. I literally carry this Psalm verse close to my heart. It’s a quiet reminder that even in the rush of life, God invites us to pause, breathe, and remember who is truly in control. For this queen of busyness (admittedly, sometimes busy just for the sake of being so), this is a necessary prompt. So necessary, I have it in both silver and gold!
I’ve learned this important truth: Stillness doesn’t always mean silence or inactivity (which is something I struggle with). It means resting our hearts in God’s presence, trusting that He is with us in every moment - whether joyful, uncertain, or heavy. When we choose stillness, even for a brief prayer or pause in the day, we make space for God’s peace to steady us and His grace to guide us.
Perhaps today you need that same reminder: be still. God is near. He is faithful. And He is always ready to meet you in the quiet.
May this simple call from the Psalms encourage you to trust more deeply and rest more fully in the Lord’s presence.