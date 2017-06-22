Notice of death: Carol Haggarty, RSCJ

Carol Haggarty, a Religious of the Sacred Heart,was born on September 14, 1941, in Chicago,Illinois, to Frank Joseph Haggarty and Marian Grupe Haggarty.She entered the Society of the Sacred Heart in 1961, took first vows in 1964, and made her final profession in Rome in 1969.



She served in Sacred Heart Schools in Chicago, Louisiana, Nebraska and St. Louis as educator and board member. She also served in province administration in St. Louis and at the Network of Sacred Heart Schools. Sr. Haggarty is survived by her sister Joan Eggers (Jim), her nieces and nephews, Michael Eggers (Leslie), Carol Eggers (Brian Haynsworth), David Eggers (Nadia), Susan Eggers (Robert Goldman), Kathryn Eggers (Steven Trumpeter), Paul Eggers (Kristin Krupa), and her eight great nieces and nephews, Michaela and Andrew Eggers, Charles and Nora Haynsworth, Maggi, Louise and Rosie Goldman, and Daniel Eggers. She is also survived by her Sisters in the Society of the Sacred Heart.



A Memorial Mass will be held on July 22 at 10:00 a.m. at the Oakwood chapel in Atherton, California.Memorial Contributions may be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart, 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63108. For more detailed information please go to the Society of the Sacred Heart website atwww.rscj.org.