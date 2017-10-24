Notice of death: Deacon Eugene Brady

October 24, 2017
Please remember in your prayers Deacon Eugene F. Brady (age 90), father of Reverend Jim Brady, pastor of St. Landry Church in Opelousas, who died Sunday, October 22nd.
Deacon Brady had served faithfully as a deacon at St. George Catholic Church Parish in Baton Rouge.
Please click here to view his full obituary and funeral arrangements.
Please keep Deacon Brady, and all those who mourn his death, especially his wife, Joan, Fr. Brady and their family in your prayers. If you would like to send a note of condolence, please send it to:
Reverend James “Jim” Brady, JCL
Saint Landry Parish
1020 N. Main Street
Opelousas, Louisiana 70570