Notice of Death: Father George Simon

Reverend Father George Howard Simon, died yesterday on his 91st birthday after spending the last 8 years at Consolata Nursing Home. Father Simon celebrated 60 years of ordination to the priesthood in June and will be remembered as a faithful priest.



Funeral services are as follows:

Visitation:

Martin & Castille Funeral Home - Downtown Location, 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506



Wednesday, September 13, 2017: 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM (A Rosary will be prayed by on Wednesday at 6:30 PM in the funeral home.)

Thursday, September 14, 2017: 8:00 AM until time of services.



Mass of Christian Burial/Funeral Mass:

Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 10:00 AM

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church

8700 Maurice Ave.

Maurice, LA, US, 70555



Burial: St. Alphonsus Mausoleum, 8700 Maurice Ave., Maurice, LA, 70555



Father Simon's full obituary will be posted to the Martin & Castille website.



Please keep the soul of Father Simon and his loved ones in your prayers.