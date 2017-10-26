Notice of death: Father Joseph Brennan

Please remember in your prayers Father Joseph Francis Brennan (age 86), a beloved retired priest of the Diocese of Lafayette, who died at his home peacefully in his sleep early Thursday, October 26th.



Father Brennan faithfully served as a priest for 58 years and helped many to encounter Christ. Funeral arrangements as follows:



Father Brennan’s body will lie in state at St. Mary Mother of the Church Catholic Church in Lafayette, on Saturday, October 28 th from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM, with a rosary to be recited at 11:30 AM.



Viewing will continue on Monday October 30 th from 1:00 PM until Mass of Christian Burial, to be celebrated by Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel, DD, at 2:00 PM in St. Genevieve Church, with burial at Calvary Cemetery.