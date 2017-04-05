Notice of Death: Fr. Arturo Lozano Ciriza, SJ

Please remember in your prayers Fr. Arturo Lozano Ciriza, SJ, who passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017. Fr. Lozano, who served as the first Director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry in the Diocese of Lafayette, was 81 years old.



He was living in the Jesuit Infirmary, Villa Maria, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico; a few days before he died, Fr. Lozano celebrated his last Mass from his hospital bed, in the presence of his two sisters and a niece.



Fr. Lozano was loved and respected, not only by the Hispanic Community but also by those at the Chancery who were fortunate to have worked with him. He loved being a Jesuit priest and was so proud of his community.