Please remember in your prayers Father Raymond A. Robitaille, retired priest of the Diocese of Lafayette, who died on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Consolata Home in New Iberia.



Father Robitaille will lie in state in St. Marcellus Church from 3:00 PM on Sunday, January 8, 2017 until his funeral Mass on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM.

Funeral arrangements for Father Robitaille are:

VISITATION:

St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Rynella

Sunday, January 8, 2017, from 3:00–9:00 PM (A rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM)

Monday, January 9, 2017 from 8:00 AM until time of service

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL:

St. Marcellus Catholic Church, 6100 Avery Island Road, Rynella

Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM

BURIAL:

St. Marcellus Cemetery, Rynella

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Evangeline Funeral Home.