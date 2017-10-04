Notice of Death: Mr Donald Melancon

Please remember in your prayers Mr. Donald Melancon, father of Reverend Aaron Melancon (Pastor of both St. Benedict the Moor and St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parishes in Duson). Mr. Melancon died on September 30, 2017, at the age of 76.



Funeral Arrangements are as follows:



Visitation: Melancon Funeral Home in Carencro.



Saturday, October 7, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

at Evangeline Memorial Garden Chapel, Melancon Funeral Home, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro. A rosary will be prayed at 12:00 noon at the funeral home.



Mass of Christian Burial:

Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 145 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501.



Interment: Our Lady of Assumption Cemetery in Carencro.



Please remember in your prayers Mr. Melancon and all that mourn his death.

