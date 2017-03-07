Notice of death: Mr. Gerald Gossen

Please remember in your prayers Mr. Gerald M. “Jerry” Gossen, Sr., former employee and volunteer of the central office of the Diocese of Lafayette. Mr. Gossen passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. He was 90 years of age.



From 1990-2010, Mr. Gossen served the Diocese of Lafayette as staff Architect and as a member of the Building Review Board and, after retiring, he continued serving the Diocese as a volunteer. Please remember in your prayers Mr. Gossen and all who mourn his death.



Please click here to view Mr. Gossen's full obituary and funeral arrangements.