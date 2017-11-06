Notice of death: Mrs. Mabel Matthews Labbe

Please remember in your prayers Mrs. Mabel Matthews Labbe (age 102), mother of Reverend Clifton Labbe, SVD, pastor of St. Anthony Church in Lafayette and grandmother of Ms. Angela Trahan, Asst. Superintendent of Catholic Schools. Mrs. Labbe died Saturday, November 4, 2017.



The funeral Mass will be held Saturday, November 11th, 10:00 a.m., at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 615 Edison Street in Lafayette. Visitation will take place in the church Saturday morning 8:00 am until time of Funeral Mass.



Kinchen Funeral Home (http://www.kinchenfuneralhome.com/) will be posting the obituary soon.



Please keep Mrs. Labbe, Father Clifton Labbe, Ms. Angela Trahan and all those who mourn her death in your prayers.

